Retinal disorders: When diseases of the retina start stealing your sight

Vision can change in ways that are easy to dismiss. Words on a page may become blurry, straight lines may appear bent, colours may look faded or black spots may begin floating across what a person sees.
For some people, these changes may signal a problem with the retina, the thin layer at the back of the eye that receives light and sends signals to the brain, allowing us to see.
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