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KMA calls for dialogue to end nurses' strike

By Mike Kihaki | Sep. 3, 2026
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Hundreds of nurses under Meru County government protests addressed a great deal of issues affecting health workers on September 3, 2026. [Phares Mutembei, Standard]

The Kenya Medical Association (KMA) has called for  urgent dialogue to resolve the ongoing health workers’ strike.

KMA warns that continued disruption of services is putting patients at risk and threatening gains made towards Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

In a position statement issued on September 3, 2026, KMA said the industrial action in the public health sector was disproportionately affecting vulnerable populations and exposing weaknesses in the country’s labour relations systems.

The association said both workers and patients have constitutional rights that must be protected, noting that while employees are guaranteed fair labour practices and collective bargaining, Kenyans are equally entitled to the highest attainable standard of health.

KMA President Dr Ibrahim Matende said recurring strikes should be viewed as a sign of deeper governance failures rather than disputes that can be solved through repeated crisis negotiations.

“Recurring strikes are evidence of systemic governance failures,” the association said, pointing to delayed implementation of negotiated agreements, inconsistent engagement with health workers and weak mechanisms for resolving disputes.

The association urged the National and County Governments, as employers, to establish effective labour relations systems that allow continuous engagement with health workers, ensure negotiated agreements are implemented on time and resolve disputes before they escalate into strikes.

At the centre of KMA’s proposals is the immediate operationalisation of Works Councils at both county and national levels. The councils would bring together employers, health worker unions, professional associations and government agencies for regular consultations.

KMA said the councils should monitor the implementation of collective bargaining agreements, identify emerging workforce challenges and provide an avenue for resolving disputes before they disrupt healthcare services.

The association also called on the Ministry of Health, Council of Governors and Kenya Health Human Resource Advisory Council (KHHRAC) to provide technical leadership and develop standard frameworks for the councils.

Among the proposed measures is the immediate convening of National and County Works Councils to address the current dispute and establish continuous engagement.

KMA further wants the government to publish the implementation status of existing collective bargaining agreements and negotiated commitments to improve transparency and accountability.

It also proposed a joint implementation committee comprising government, health worker unions, professional associations, KHHRAC and other stakeholders to monitor commitments and resolve emerging disputes.

KMA stressed that life-saving and emergency services must remain protected as negotiations continue in good faith.

The association said the current nurses’ strike should become a turning point in reforming labour relations in the health sector.

“Sustainable industrial harmony will not be achieved through repeated crisis negotiations, but through strong institutions, predictable dialogue, mutual accountability, and respect for negotiated commitments,” KMA said.

It warned that Kenya cannot afford to lose progress made towards UHC because of preventable failures in labour relations, urging stakeholders to institutionalise meaningful social dialogue.

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Related Topics

Public Health Services Kenya Medical Association UHC Staff Strike UHC Workers
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