Fugitive police officer linked to lawyer Mbobu, Dr Mutiso murders

Lawyer Kyalo Mbobu and Dr Victoria Mutiso. [File, Standard]

The probe into the murder of lawyer Mathew Kyalo Mbobu has taken a new twist after Police Inspector Kenneth Kipkemoi Sang was linked to the killing, barely two months after he was associated with the murder of Dr Victoria Mutiso.

Lawyer Mbobu and Dr Mutiso were shot dead in a similar gangland style. Mbobu was ambushed in a drive-by shooting along Magadi Road while driving to his Karen residence in Nairobi on September 9, 2025.