Ruto's UN reform push faces scrutiny

President William Ruto used his address to the United Nations General Assembly to demand greater African representation in global governance and a fairer international financial system, but back home his message has been overshadowed by questions over the size and cost of the Kenyan delegation accompanying him to New York.
Seven Cabinet Secretaries travelled with the President to the 81st UN General Assembly, with some unable to appear before the Senate to respond to questions on matters affecting their ministries.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off annual plans. Offer ends in…