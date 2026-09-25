Ruto's UN reform push faces scrutiny

President William Ruto with the Kenyan delegation attending United Nations General Assembly in New York, USA, on September 24, 2026. [PCS]

President William Ruto used his address to the United Nations General Assembly to demand greater African representation in global governance and a fairer international financial system, but back home his message has been overshadowed by questions over the size and cost of the Kenyan delegation accompanying him to New York.

Seven Cabinet Secretaries travelled with the President to the 81st UN General Assembly, with some unable to appear before the Senate to respond to questions on matters affecting their ministries.