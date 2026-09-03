Kisumu health facilities put on alert amid fears of flash floods

Kisumu’s health system is on high alert as the county prepares for possible severe flooding during the October-November-December (OND) 2026 rainy season.
Kisumu County Director of Public Health and Sanitation Fredrick Oluoch said the county has intensified disaster preparedness through training of disaster management teams and strengthening early warning systems to ensure communities are alerted before flooding occurs.
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