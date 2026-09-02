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Nurses strike enters fifth week as CBA implementation remains unresolved

By Stecy Atieno | Sep. 2, 2026
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Kenya National Union of Nurses and Midwives officials led by Seth Panyako during a media briefing on the ongoing strike by nurses over Collective Bargaining Agreement with County Governments on September 1,2026.[Benard Orwongo Standard]

Mbagathi Hospital is operating below full capacity as the  nurses’ strike enters its fifth week, with management relying on locum staff to keep essential services running.

Dr Erica Koima, Medical Superintendent at Mbagathi Hospital, said the facility had brought in qualified locum nurses  as a stopgap measure following the withdrawal of some nurses.

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Related Topics

Nurses Strikes Seth Panyako Kenya National Union of Nurses Mbagathi Hospital
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