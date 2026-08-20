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Health Summit: The sector's sick reality buried in lofty speeches

By Mercy Kahenda | Aug. 20, 2026
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President William Ruto during the presidential town hall at the KICC in Nairobi on August 18, 2026. [PCS]

For a moment, everything seemed to work smoothly in a Health docket that has been plagued by challenges.

This was the picture portrayed during the Health Summit, which culminated in a presidential town hall at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi on August 18, 2026.

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Health Summit Universal Health Coverage Social Health Authority President William Ruto
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