National, County Governments clash over payment of doctors on postgraduate training

Following complains of shortage of health care workers the government is stepping up by increasing recruitment, postgraduate training and improved workforce planning.
Speaking at the Health Summit 2026, PrincipalSecretary State Department for Public Health and Professional Studies Mary Muthoni said the government is focusing on ensuring health facilities had the right number of workers with the appropriate skills.
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