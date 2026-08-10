Why some women abandon contraceptive methods

Health workers are calling for better provider training, male involvement, reliable contraceptive supplies and personalised counselling to help women make informed reproductive health choices.[iStockphoto]

For many women, choosing a contraceptive method marks the beginning of a journey towards reproductive autonomy. Yet for thousands, that journey ends prematurely due to a myriad of changes.

They include side effects, misinformation, partner hostility, stigma, cultural beliefs, and limited access to quality counselling.