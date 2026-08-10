Working mothers are finding innovative ways to breastfeed and bond with their babies

Hard economic times forced Tabitha Akinyi Onyango into casual work in Nyando’s rice fields to fend for her family shortly after giving birth to her fifth child.
But the mother of five was determined not to let financial constrain force her into introducing her daughter to complementary foods too early.
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