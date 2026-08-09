Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Former US President Biden's cancer has spread

By AFP | Aug. 9, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Former US President Joe Biden during a conference of the Advocates, Counselors and Representatives for the Disabled at the Sofitel Hotel in Chicago, Illinois, on April 15, 2025. [AFP]

Former US president Joe Biden's cancer has metastasized further, according to his son Hunter Biden, who shared the update in a recent interview with the BBC.

In May 2025, just four months after he left office as the oldest sitting president, the elder Biden revealed he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that had spread to his bones.

He subsequently began treatment, including radiation and hormone therapy, which the 83-year-old described as going "really well" last month, during an announcement of his upcoming memoir.

In a wide-ranging interview published late Friday with BBC Newsnight, Hunter Biden said his father's disease has spread despite the treatment.

"The cancer has spread, is metastasized into his bones and further," Biden said.

"It's very painful, and it's very debilitating in many respects, but he's still out there. He's still doing his thing...he so believes in this country."

Hunter Biden appeared to get emotional at times during the interview while discussing his father's health.

"It's really, really hard, and it's really sad to watch," he added.

Despite persistent questions about his health as the oldest-ever US president, Biden, then aged 81, decided to run for a second term in 2024.

Following a disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump in June 2024 and a wave of pressure from Democrats, Biden withdrew from the presidential race.

Trump went on to beat Biden's replacement candidate -- then-vice president Kamala Harris. 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Ex-US President Biden Biden's Cancer Spreads Hunter Biden Prostate Cancer
.

Latest Stories

Road safety enforcement must respect the rule of law
Road safety enforcement must respect the rule of law
Opinion
By Editorial
3 hrs ago
Working mothers are finding innovative ways to breastfeed and bond with their babies
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
3 hrs ago
UDA, ODM retreat opens new battle over 2027 power-sharing deal
National
By Juliet Omelo
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Mystery of whereabouts of rogue officers linked to researcher's murder
By Hudson Gumbihi 3 hrs ago
Mystery of whereabouts of rogue officers linked to researcher's murder
Inside Ruto's delayed and unfulfilled grand promises nearly four years into his presidency
By Brian Ngugi 3 hrs ago
Inside Ruto's delayed and unfulfilled grand promises nearly four years into his presidency
Gachagua: Close Kikuyu police station
By George Njunge 3 hrs ago
Gachagua: Close Kikuyu police station
UDA, ODM retreat opens new battle over 2027 power-sharing deal
By Juliet Omelo 3 hrs ago
UDA, ODM retreat opens new battle over 2027 power-sharing deal
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved