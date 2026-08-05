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Donor cuts hit family planning as contraceptives shortage bites

By Mercy Kahenda | Aug. 5, 2026
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Kenya is reporting stock out of family planning devices risking abortions and unwanted pregnancies.The stock out is as a result of donor cuts.

This has triggered widespread contraceptive stock outs across thousands of rural public health centers.

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Related Topics

Family Pregnancy Unwanted Pregnancy Oral Contraceptives Non-Governmental Organisations
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