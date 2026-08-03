Palliative care in Bungoma: why addressing the pain as one battles chronic disease is important

Cancer patients in Bungoma County will no longer have to travel to Kakamega, Kisumu or Eldoret for services. The county government has introduced sessions for cancer victims in a bid to as one of the ways to combat the disease. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for nearly 10 million deaths each year or nearly one in six deaths.

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