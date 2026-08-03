Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Millions of Kenyans face malaria threat as climate change pushes disease into highlands

By Mactilda Mbenywe | Aug. 3, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Malaria is estimated to account for 30 per cent of visits to hospitals in Kenya. [Getty]

For generations, many families in Kenya's cool highland counties have regarded malaria as someone else's problem. Unlike communities along the Lake Victoria basin and the Coast, where the disease has remained endemic for decades, people living in higher-altitude regions have largely escaped sustained malaria transmission.

But scientists now warn that this may no longer be the case. A landmark study published in Nature has found that human-caused climate change is gradually shifting malaria into cooler parts of East Africa, including Kenya's highlands, exposing millions of people who have historically faced little risk to a disease that remains one of Africa's biggest child killers.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Climate change Malaria Kenya Kenya highlands Prone To Malaria Malaria Prevention
.

Latest Stories

Nyoro: Why Vision 2060 may not match Vision 2030
Nyoro: Why Vision 2060 may not match Vision 2030
National
By Ronald Kipruto
52 mins ago
Families of police brutality victims give government August 5 ultimatum over compensation
National
By Juliet Omelo
1 hr ago
Why Kaguchia? MP's arrest reignites questions over unequal justice
National
By Amos Kiarie and Irene Githinji
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Families of police brutality victims give government August 5 ultimatum over compensation
By Juliet Omelo 1 hr ago
Families of police brutality victims give government August 5 ultimatum over compensation
Why Kaguchia? MP's arrest reignites questions over unequal justice
By Amos Kiarie and Irene Githinji 1 hr ago
Why Kaguchia? MP's arrest reignites questions over unequal justice
Uhuru's move as Azimio La Umoja borrows from past coalitions' matrix
By Edwin Nyarangi 1 hr ago
Uhuru's move as Azimio La Umoja borrows from past coalitions' matrix
Azimio Coalition admits more political formations, moves to solidify support across the country ahead of 2027
By Edwin Nyarangi 1 hr ago
Azimio Coalition admits more political formations, moves to solidify support across the country ahead of 2027
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved