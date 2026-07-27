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Dangerous dementia myths to unlearn

By Noel Nabiswa | Jul. 27, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Dementia is group of disorders that affect the memory.[File, Standard]

Dementia is often viewed as an inevitable part of growing old. For many people, the word immediately brings to mind an elderly person struggling to remember names, places, or familiar faces.

However, scientists say this understanding is increasingly outdated.

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Dementia Brain Health Neuroscience Healthy aging
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