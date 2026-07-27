Dangerous dementia myths to unlearn

Dementia is often viewed as an inevitable part of growing old. For many people, the word immediately brings to mind an elderly person struggling to remember names, places, or familiar faces.
However, scientists say this understanding is increasingly outdated.
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