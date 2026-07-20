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Poverty, childhood hunger linked to brain resilience

By Esther Dianah | Jul. 20, 2026
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Childhood hunger and poverty are the strongest indicators of cognitive resilience.[Courtesy]

People who survive childhood hunger and poverty have a more resilient brain structure.

A new study has revealed that poverty may have a greater impact on healthy brain ageing than a cancer diagnosis.

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Brain Structure Brain Health Brain Imaging Brain Resilience
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