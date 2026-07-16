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Uganda begins 42-day watch to be declared Ebola-free after discharging last patient

By Eunice Omollo | Jul. 16, 2026
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Uganda's Health Minister Chris Baryomunsi during a ceremony to mark the patient's discharge on July 16, 2026. [Uganda MOH]

Uganda has begun the mandatory 42-day countdown to be declared Ebola-free after discharging the last patient who had been receiving treatment for the virus, leaving the country with no active confirmed cases.

The countdown, required under World Health Organisation guidelines, will only be completed if the country goes 42 consecutive days equivalent to two Ebola incubation periods without detecting another confirmed infection.

Speaking during a ceremony to mark the patient's discharge, Uganda's Health Minister Chris Baryomunsi, described the development as "a moment of joy."

"It demonstrates that with early detection, prompt treatment and a strong health system, Ebola can be defeated," he said.

The outbreak was confirmed in May after a man who had travelled from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) for medical treatment tested positive for the virus. Health authorities subsequently intensified surveillance, contact tracing and treatment efforts to contain its spread.

While Uganda celebrates the latest milestone, neighbouring DRC remains at the centre of the regional outbreak and continues to battle ongoing transmission, prompting neighbouring countries to maintain heightened surveillance and preparedness along their borders.

Health officials have urged the public to remain vigilant throughout the countdown, warning that the country will only be declared Ebola-free if no additional infections are reported during the monitoring period.

Meanwhile, as the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) battles its 17th Ebola outbreak, now, one of the fastest-growing in the country's history neighbouring South Sudan is scrambling to keep the deadly virus from crossing its borders, warning that conflict, mass displacement and porous frontiers have left the country dangerously exposed.

Projections show the outbreak is advancing northwards towards South Sudan after spreading across five provinces in the DRC.

The warning also carries significance for Kenya. As East Africa's transport, trade and humanitarian hub, Kenya's close links with Uganda and South Sudan mean any escalation of the outbreak could quickly test regional disease surveillance and emergency preparedness. 

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Related Topics

Uganda Ebola Outbreak World Health Organisation Health Minister Chris Baryomunsi DRC Ebola Outbreak
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