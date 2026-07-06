Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Born different, branded cursed, but saved by surgery and grandmother's love

By Patrick Vidija | Jul. 6, 2026
Follow The Standard on Google News

 

A team of surgeons led by Dr Odhiambo Bati during a cleft lip surgery at Dreamland Mission Hospital in Kimilili, Bungoma County. [Patrick Vidija, Standard]

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Cleft Lip Cleft Palate Cleft Lip Myths Cleft Lip Surgeries
.

Latest Stories

Close to tears and on his own as Ronaldo's World Cup dream ends
Close to tears and on his own as Ronaldo's World Cup dream ends
Sports
By AFP
12 mins ago
Mbappe blasts Paraguayan senator over racist remarks after World Cup clash
Sports
By Tania Omusale
27 mins ago
Malindi billionaire charged over Sh667 million property fire
Crime and Justice
By Patrick Beja and Nehemiah Okwembah
35 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Prison heist: How rogue payroll clerk transferred Sh41 million
By David Odongo 1 hr ago
Prison heist: How rogue payroll clerk transferred Sh41 million
Why court has stopped Oscar Sudi's grab of 40-acre Mara land
By Nancy Gitonga 1 hr ago
Why court has stopped Oscar Sudi's grab of 40-acre Mara land
Inside Keumbu chaos and the shadow of Ruto's untouchable Kisii politicians
By Stanley Ongwae 1 hr ago
Inside Keumbu chaos and the shadow of Ruto's untouchable Kisii politicians
Mutua refutes claims of involvement in recruiting Kenyans to Russia's war
By Wellingtone Nyongesa 4 hrs ago
Mutua refutes claims of involvement in recruiting Kenyans to Russia's war
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved