Trump's Ebola remarks revive questions about Africa's role in global health security

President William Ruto with US President Donald Trump during the G7 Summit in France on Tuesday, June 16, 2026. [PCS]

When US President Donald Trump spoke about Ebola during discussions at the G7 summit, his remarks appeared to be a defence of American global health assistance.

But beneath the familiar language of generosity and leadership lay a deeper geopolitical argument one that once again placed Africa at the centre of global disease containment narratives.