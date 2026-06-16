Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

SHA hasn't paid healthcare centres Sh5.5b since February, say workers

By Mercy Kahenda | Jun. 16, 2026
A section of SHA building located in upperhill Nairobi. [Edward Kiplimo , Standard]

The Social Health Authority (SHA) has not remitted claims to level two and three health facilities across the country since February, with outstanding payments now amounting to Sh5.5 billion, operators has claimed.

The delay in remitting claims, they say, is disrupting service delivery in public, private and faith-based health facilities, including dispensaries, health centres and hospitals.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Outstanding SHA Payments Health Facility Crisis Primary Healthcare Fund SHA Claims Delay
.

Latest Stories

IM banks on Thunder with Sh10m
IM banks on Thunder with Sh10m
Basketball
By Brian Ngugi
3 mins ago
Ruto hits out at global lenders, calls for Africa's inclusion
Business
By Macharia Kamau
23 mins ago
Budget reality check as Moody's warns Kenya of fiscal pain ahead
Business
By Brian Ngugi
23 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Blood money: Will compensation heal a bleeding nation, end police cruelty?
By Juliet Omelo 23 mins ago
Blood money: Will compensation heal a bleeding nation, end police cruelty?
MPs clash over tax proposals in Finance Bill
By Irene Githinji 23 mins ago
MPs clash over tax proposals in Finance Bill
Duale contradicts self in court over Ebola quarantine facility deal
By Kamau Muthoni 23 mins ago
Duale contradicts self in court over Ebola quarantine facility deal
Budget reality check as Moody's warns Kenya of fiscal pain ahead
By Brian Ngugi 23 mins ago
Budget reality check as Moody's warns Kenya of fiscal pain ahead
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved