How age, expression and sleep combine to shape facial wrinkles over time

Wrinkles have never been anyone’s cup of tea, whether they are smile lines, under-eye wrinkles or forehead creases.
These insecurities have fuelled the growth of countless cosmetic businesses, with both women and men going out of their way to buy heavily advertised products that claim to reduce or remove wrinkles, as well as anti-ageing products designed to prevent them from appearing.
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