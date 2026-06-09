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Boys step up to end period stigma, restore dignity for girls in slum

By Mercy Kahenda | Jun. 9, 2026

Newton Isaboke, grade 8 at Nguyumu St. Johns Comprehensive School, Korogocho, demonstrates how to use a sanitary pad. [Wilberforce Okiwiri, Standard]

In the narrow alleys of Nairobi’s informal settlements, where many girls struggle to access sanitary towels and safe menstrual hygiene products, a quiet movement led by boys is taking place.

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