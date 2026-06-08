New procedure cuts pain, recovery time for haemorrhoids patients

Haemorrhoids affect about 4.4 per cent of people globally. [iStockphoto]

For decades, haemorrhoids, commonly known as piles, have remained one of the most uncomfortable and quietly endured medical conditions among many Kenyans. Often dismissed as a minor or embarrassing problem, the condition affects thousands of people, causing pain, bleeding, itching and, in severe cases, anaemia and infections.

What once required painful surgery, days of hospitalisation and weeks of recovery can now be treated through a procedure that takes only a few hours, allowing patients to be discharged on the same day.