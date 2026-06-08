Closing the gap: Bungoma Assembly leads drive to boost blood supplies

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Human blood in storage bags.[File, Standard]

In a move to strengthen maternal and newborn healthcare services, the Bungoma County Assembly is spearheading a blood donation campaign to boost blood reserves in the county’s hospitals amid growing concerns over shortages that continue to threaten the lives of mothers and their newborns.

Bungoma County requires at least 1,400 pints of blood every month to adequately meet the demand for transfusions in hospitals and health centres.

However, the county currently manages to collect only about 1,000 pints, leaving a monthly deficit of approximately 400 pints.

The initiative, held under the theme “One Pint. Two Lives. Give Blood, Save Mother and Child”, aims to support Bungoma County Referral Hospital in strengthening its blood supply, reducing dependence on neighbouring counties, and promoting voluntary blood donation as a life-saving civic duty.

According to the 2024 United States Agency for International Development (USAID) report on preventing child and maternal deaths, Kenya’s maternal mortality rate stands at 594 deaths per 100,000 live births, far from the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target of 70 deaths per 100,000 live births by 2030.

Medical Services Principal Secretary Dr Ouma Oluga has called for stronger and more sustainable partnerships and collaboration to improve maternal and neonatal health services across the country, citing the need to reduce preventable deaths.

Dr Oluga reaffirmed the government’s commitment to achieving this target and emphasised the urgency of coordinated action among partners.

Ministry of Health reports show that Western Kenya has a maternal mortality ratio of approximately 319 deaths per 100,000 live births, with Kakamega and Siaya among the highest-burden counties.

Speaking during the donation exercise at the Bungoma County Assembly premises, Thomas Wekesa, who is in charge of blood services at Bungoma County Referral Hospital, applauded the county assembly for the bold move, noting that a significant percentage of collected blood is used in maternity wards, for accident victims, and by patients living with sickle cell disease.

“The collected blood will go a long way in saving lives in maternity wards and among those battling sickle cell disease within our county, as they are among those who require frequent blood transfusions,” Wekesa said.

According to Wekesa, the donated blood will be distributed to hospitals across Bungoma County, with organisers targeting the collection of 100 pints during the assembly drive.

“The maternity wing is not only found at Bungoma County Referral Hospital but across all nine sub-counties. Therefore, the blood will be distributed throughout the county to help save lives in our various health facilities,” he affirmed.

To ensure an adequate blood supply in Bungoma health facilities, Wekesa revealed that blood donation drives are being conducted continuously in all sub-county hospitals in partnership with other stakeholders and members of the public.

“Our hospitals are always open to potential donors who wish to donate blood. Bungoma County requires at least 1,400 pints of blood every month to adequately meet the demand for transfusions in hospitals and health centres. However, the county currently manages to collect only about 1,000 pints,” Wekesa noted.

He expressed concern that the shortfall continues to put patients’ lives at risk, particularly expectant mothers facing childbirth complications, accident victims, children suffering from severe anaemia, and patients undergoing major surgeries.

He called on residents, institutions and stakeholders to embrace voluntary blood donation to help bridge the gap and ensure a steady supply of blood for those in need of life-saving medical care.

Bungoma County Assembly Clerk Charles Wafula applauded the partnership between the assembly and healthcare facilities across Bungoma in supporting the blood donation drive.

According to Wafula, daily, accident victims, mothers facing complications in childbirth, children battling anaemia and patients undergoing cancer treatment depend on the availability of safe blood, yet the greatest challenge is the absence of blood when it’s urgently needed.

“Blood cannot be manufactured in a laboratory; it can only move from one human being to another. That is why the act you are performing today carries more weight than a resolution we pass in this House. A single donation can save up to three lives and, in that sense, each of you leaves here with the ability to change the story of three families in Bungoma and, by extension, Kenya,” Wafula said.

According to Damaris Wekesa, one of the donors, she learned the importance of donating blood after one of her relatives urgently needed a transfusion and obtaining blood proved challenging.

“I am giving back to the community through the gift of blood. Blood saves lives and eases the burden on patients who urgently need blood but cannot easily access it,” Wekesa said.

The activity brought together County Assembly staff, Kenya Medical Training College students, healthcare professionals, sponsors, dignitaries and members of the public in a collective effort to save lives.