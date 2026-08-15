Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Ruto markets 2060 Vision at Music Festivals, puts creative economy at heart of post-2030 agenda

By Bernard Lusigi | Aug. 15, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
President William Ruto at Bungoma State Lounge 14th August 2026 [File]

President William Ruto yesterday rallied Kenyans to back the 2060 vision plan, describing it as an ultimate game-changer for the country's development.

Speaking during the State Concert of the 98th Kenya Music Festival in Bungoma at Bungoma State Lounge, the President said Kenya’s conversation on its future beyond Vision 2030 must actively involve young people, whose lives will be directly shaped by decisions made today.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

President William Ruto Vision 2060 Kenya Music Festival Creative Economy
.

Latest Stories

Hyperspectral imaging: What Kenya's next national vision must not ignore
Hyperspectral imaging: What Kenya's next national vision must not ignore
Opinion
By Dr. Shibwabo C. Anyembe
11 mins ago
When motherhood meets the workplace: Kenya's breastfeeding struggle
Features
By Jayne Rose Gacheri
14 mins ago
The Ukrainian social media channels tracking Russian missiles
World
By AFP
19 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Showdown as Linda Mwananchi visits Homa Bay
By Standard Team 1 hr ago
Showdown as Linda Mwananchi visits Homa Bay
Broad-based coalition faces fresh hurdles as ODM, UDA leaders harden stance
By Ndung’u Gachane 1 hr ago
Broad-based coalition faces fresh hurdles as ODM, UDA leaders harden stance
Panic hits Ruto's camp as growing opposition wave grips Western
By Brian Kisanji and Benard Lusigi 1 hr ago
Panic hits Ruto's camp as growing opposition wave grips Western
Ruto's hand in Kindiki's tribulations
By Ndung’u Gachane 1 hr ago
Ruto's hand in Kindiki's tribulations
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved