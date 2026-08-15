Ruto markets 2060 Vision at Music Festivals, puts creative economy at heart of post-2030 agenda

President William Ruto at Bungoma State Lounge 14th August 2026 [File]

President William Ruto yesterday rallied Kenyans to back the 2060 vision plan, describing it as an ultimate game-changer for the country's development.

Speaking during the State Concert of the 98th Kenya Music Festival in Bungoma at Bungoma State Lounge, the President said Kenya’s conversation on its future beyond Vision 2030 must actively involve young people, whose lives will be directly shaped by decisions made today.