Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Exotic animal trade explodes as global demand for reptiles rises

By Maryann Muganda | May. 26, 2026
Reptiles now dominate Kenya’s legal export market with exports nearly doubling between 2013 and 2023. [File, Standard]

Snakes, crocodiles, tortoises, chameleons and other reptiles are victims of a booming global wildlife trade, as Kenya records a sharp rise in the export of captive-bred and ranched wild animals over the last decade.

The concerns come barely weeks after officers from the National Police Service (NPS), Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) and customs officials intercepted a python being smuggled through the Namanga border from Tanzania into Kenya.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Exotic Animal Trade Reptile Trade Snakes And Crocodiles Kenya Wildlife Service
.

Latest Stories

Finance bill 2026 faces backlash over perceived bias against low-income earners
Finance bill 2026 faces backlash over perceived bias against low-income earners
National
By Esther Dianah
1 hr ago
HF Group changes name to HFCB after rebrand
Enterprise
By James Wanzala
1 hr ago
City finance boss faces arrest after court jails him for defying orders
Crime and Justice
By Nancy Gitonga
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

City finance boss faces arrest after court jails him for defying orders
By Nancy Gitonga 1 hr ago
City finance boss faces arrest after court jails him for defying orders
Hassan Omar: From rights defender to Ruto's hawkish ally
By Standard Reporter 1 hr ago
Hassan Omar: From rights defender to Ruto's hawkish ally
MPs vs MCAs: Court reignites CDF power battle
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
MPs vs MCAs: Court reignites CDF power battle
Disclose how much you spend on prayer breakfast, court orders Parliament
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
Disclose how much you spend on prayer breakfast, court orders Parliament
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved