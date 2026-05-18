Tiny warriors, big battles: Reality of children living with Type 1 diabetes

The lift doors at the diabetes clinic opened and a young boy walked in with his mother, bubbly and full of energy. He confidently pressed the button for the second floor with the ease of someone familiar with the building, then turned to his mother, awaiting a nod of approval. She smiled warmly.
Yet behind those smiles lies a far heavier reality, a life defined by four insulin injections a day caused by Type 1 diabetes.
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