Sulphur concerns: Why it is harmful to humans

Importation of low-quality fuel into the country is likely to result in increased hospitalisation and health complications because of high sulphur content, health experts have warned.
Petrol and diesel being imported contain up to 50mg/kg of sulphur, against the previously adopted standard of below 10mg/kg.
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