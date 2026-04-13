Not a death sentence: I have lived with sickle cell disease for 61 years

For decades, a deeply rooted belief has echoed across many Kenyan communities that children born with sickle cell disease rarely live beyond the age of 18. It is a narrative shaped by loss, reinforced by limited access to healthcare in earlier years, and sustained by misinformation that continues to linger even today. Yet in a quiet corner of Western Kenya, Miriam Oduor, now 61, stands as living proof that this assumption is far from absolute.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.