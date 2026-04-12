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Health professionals call for early diagnosis, end to Parkinson's disease stigma

By Patrick Beja | Apr. 12, 2026
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Parkinson’s is a neurodegenerative disease caused by reduced dopamine levels, leading to symptoms such as tremors, stiffness, and slowed movement.  [Courtesy]

World Parkinson’s Day was marked in Mombasa with renewed calls for increased public awareness, early diagnosis and community support for people living with Parkinson’s disease.

Health professionals dismissed the myth in the Coast region that associates the disease with witchcraft even as they told residents to seek early diagnosis and care.

The event, held at the Technical University of Mombasa, brought together healthcare professionals, patients, caregivers, and county officials who highlighted the challenges surrounding the condition, particularly stigma and delayed diagnosis.

Speaking during the commemoration, County Health Promotion Officer Caroline Agutu, said the annual event aims to educate the public about Parkinson’s disease and reduce stigma associated with it. 

She noted that the lack of information often leads to discrimination and isolation of patients.

Agutu said Mombasa County has taken steps to support patients through healthcare services, mental health support, and the formation of support groups where patients and caregivers can share experiences and receive guidance.

Healthcare workers also raised concerns over misconceptions surrounding the disease

Peter Masese, a nurse at the Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital, said many cases in the Coast region are still wrongly linked to witchcraft.

He explained that Parkinson’s is a neurodegenerative disease caused by reduced dopamine levels, leading to symptoms such as tremors, stiffness, and slowed movement. 

Masese said that ongoing training of healthcare workers and community awareness campaigns are critical in improving diagnosis and care.

Patients and caregivers shared personal experiences, highlighting the emotional and physical toll of the disease.

Irene Atieno Oduor, who is living with Parkinson’s disease, recounted how her condition began suddenly, affecting her ability to walk and work.

He noted that consistent medication and exercise have helped her manage symptoms, while support from others has played a key role in maintaining her morale.

A caregiver, Florence Awiti, narrated the long journey to diagnosis for her husband, Julius Mghanga, which took nearly three years. 

She said he was initially misdiagnosed with a stroke and high blood pressure. Mghanga only began to improve after receiving correct treatment for Parkinson’s disease.

Awiti said joining a support group significantly improved both their understanding of the condition and her husband’s recovery, enabling him to regain some independence in daily activities.

Mghanga also shared his experience, describing how the illness gradually affected his mobility and daily functioning before treatment helped stabilize his condition.

Stakeholders at the event underscored the importance of early detection, adherence to medication, and community support in managing Parkinson’s disease, noting that while the condition has no cure, it can be effectively managed with proper care.

The commemoration ended with a call for continued collaboration between health professionals, caregivers, and the community to improve the quality of life for people living with Parkinson’s disease. 

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