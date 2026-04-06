Kenyan youth defy global mental health decline

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Youth overwhelmed by stress and pressure. [iStockphoto]

Globally, young adults are facing a silent crisis. According to the 2025 Global Mind Health Report by Sapien Labs, nearly 41 per cent of internet-connected youth aged 18–34 struggle with declines in emotional, cognitive, social and physical capacities that affect daily life.

From North America to Europe, young people are four times more likely than those over 55 to experience mental health challenges of clinical significance. Yet amid this worldwide downturn, a striking exception emerges: African youth, and particularly those in Kenya, are outperforming peers in wealthier nations.

Kenyan young adults aged 18–34 have an average Mind Health Quotient (MHQ) score of 63, placing the country third out of 84 nations surveyed. Older Kenyans, aged 55 and above, score 107, higher than many of their global counterparts, revealing a similar generational gap.

Compared to other countries, Kenya’s youth enjoy later smartphone adoption in childhood, averaging 16.9 years, which research links to better emotional regulation and reduced cognitive strain. Their consumption of ultra-processed foods (UPFs) is also relatively low, placing them in the bottom third globally.

“Despite global declines, our youth show remarkable resilience,” says Prof Tara Thiagarajan, founder and chief scientist at Sapien Labs. “Factors such as family bonds, spirituality and later smartphone adoption appear to protect mental health, even in a world facing widespread stressors.”

Across countries, African nations dominate youth mind health rankings, with Ghana, Nigeria and Kenya leading globally, while Zimbabwe and Tanzania also place in the top five.

In contrast, high-income countries lag, with the United Kingdom, United States and India reporting significantly lower scores among young adults, highlighting a widening global and generational gap in mental wellbeing.

Regional protective factors are apparent. Young Kenyans report strong spiritual connections, ranking in the fourth quartile globally, and older adults rank ninth, underscoring the role of cultural practices in mental well-being.

Family ties

Family cohesion, however, shows a generational divide. While 78 per cent of adults over 55 report close family ties (ranked 28 globally), only 60 per cent of young adults maintain similar bonds (ranked 47). Such relationships are known to buffer against anxiety, depression and social stress.

“However, Kenya’s strong global ranking masks a more complex local reality. A 2024 Mombasa Youth Study indicated that nearly half of adolescents and young adults experience moderate-to-severe depression symptoms, with girls disproportionately affected.

Similarly, research from the Shamiri Institute and the Brain and Mind Institute at Aga Khan University links adverse childhood experiences, ranging from neglect and poverty to exposure to violence, with heightened risk of depression and anxiety among Kenyan youth.

Informal settlements such as Kibera illustrate these pressures vividly: surveys by Shujaaz, Inc. found six in 10 young people reporting feelings of depression, anxiety or panic attacks.

Economic and societal factors compound the challenge. Unemployment, financial stress, academic pressure and limited access to mental health services weigh heavily on young Kenyans.

Nationwide, Kenya has fewer than 120 psychiatrists, creating a barrier to timely care. Stigma remains a persistent obstacle, deterring many from seeking help even when symptoms are severe.

Sapien Labs’ broader analysis also points to structural contributors to global mind health trends. Early smartphone exposure during childhood, diets high in ultra-processed foods, weakened family bonds and diminished spirituality collectively explain much of the decline among young adults worldwide.

Despite these relative strengths, the generational gap remains. Older Kenyans enjoy higher Mind Health Quotient scores and more stable mental health, emphasising that youth today face challenges distinct from their parents’ generation.

Policymakers are urged to focus on preventive strategies that tackle root causes rather than symptoms: regulating early smartphone access, promoting healthier diets, strengthening family and community networks, and increasing mental health literacy.

Building resilience

The economic implications are significant. Prof David Blanchflower, professor of economics at Dartmouth College, notes that a workforce comprised of young adults struggling with mental health challenges threatens long-term productivity and economic growth. Addressing these issues now, through evidence-based policies and community support, is both a social and economic imperative.

Kenya’s relatively strong youth Mind Health Quotient scores offer hope. Yet local surveys remind us that resilience is uneven and not universal. Integrating preventive approaches with expanded access to mental health services and stigma reduction can ensure that Kenyan youth not only survive but thrive.

The lessons from Kenya’s young adults carry global significance. In a world where nearly half of all young people face a mental health crisis, cultural grounding, community cohesion and responsible digital and dietary habits may offer a pathway to resilience.