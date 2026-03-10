×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Women experts lead push for nuclear security

By Mark Oloo | Mar. 10, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Suzanne Calson of the World Institute of Nuclear Security and KNRA’s Josephine Wakuyu in Nairobi on March 9, 2026. [Courtesy] 

Experts attending a regional forum in Nairobi have called for sustained efforts to strengthen nuclear security in Sub-Saharan Africa.

As developing nations embrace advanced nuclear technologies, mainly driven by energy and healthcare demands, managing and protecting nuclear materials is a priority for governments.

On Monday, it emerged that stronger legal frameworks, better-trained personnel, improved infrastructure and tighter controls during transportation across different modes were key to ensuring nuclear materials remain secure.

The Nairobi forum, organised by the World Institute for Nuclear Security (WINS) in collaboration with the Kenya Nuclear Regulatory Authority (KNRA), brought together regulators, security professionals and emergency responders.

In an attempt to ensure diversity in nuclear security and related fields, the forum’s attendees are women specialists from Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, Austria, Tanzania, Rwanda and South Africa, among others, who hope to strengthen participation in areas where they remain underrepresented. Institutions represented from Kenya include KNRA, the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority, Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Kenya Police Service among others.

The three-day event, themed “Theft of a fully fuelled microreactor: Encouraging and strengthening diversity in response to a nuclear security incident,” features a tabletop exercise examining how institutions would respond to crises.

Participants will be analysing a simulated nuclear security incident involving the theft of a microreactor, a compact nuclear power unit designed to generate energy. This is intended to test preparedness, institutional coordination and decision-making during a nuclear security crisis.

Speaking during the forum, KNRA Director for Nuclear Safety and Security, Isaac Mundia, challenged the women participants to take advantage of the exercise to enhance their individual and institutional capacity.

Mr Mundia said the engagement provides an opportunity for institutions to assess their readiness and strengthen cooperation across borders in the event of a real-world nuclear security threat. “The strength of our nuclear security architecture depends not only on our national capacities, but also on the networks we build,” he said.

Suzanne Calson, representing WINS, reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to inspiring, supporting and connecting professionals working to strengthen nuclear security at the national, regional and global levels.

Ms Calson said her organisation seeks to create opportunities for female professionals to interact with colleagues and experts from around the region, thus facilitating knowledge exchange and regional collaboration. WINS currently has a memorandum of understanding with KNRA aimed at supporting collaboration in nuclear security capacity building.

KNRA Director General James Keter said the agency was keen on working with industry leaders to build the country’s capacity to safely harness nuclear technology. He said the regulator valued knowledge-sharing as a key component of excellence and safety.

“We are glad to work with WINS in this important training. Women’s contribution in this all-important field is not something we take for granted. This engagement, and many others in the future, will empower female professionals in our region in ways never seen before,” Mr Keter said.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Nuclear Security World Institute for Nuclear Security KNRA Director General James Keter Kenya Nuclear Regulatory Authority
.

Latest Stories

Showdown looms over Minority Leader position
Showdown looms over Minority Leader position
Politics
By Josphat Thiongó
1 hr ago
How victims of floods died, autopsy reveals as families recount their agony
National
By Okumu Modachi
2 hrs ago
Drought is not an Emergency, it is a Governance choice
Opinion
By Mary Mwiti
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

How Uganda outfoxed Ruto into ceding control of Kenya Pipeline
By Macharia Kamau 3 hrs ago
How Uganda outfoxed Ruto into ceding control of Kenya Pipeline
10-point agenda team 'failed to meet Raila's demands'
By Ndungu Gachane 3 hrs ago
10-point agenda team 'failed to meet Raila's demands'
Motorist sues NTSA over instant traffic fines
By Kamau Muthoni and Pkemoi Ngeno 3 hrs ago
Motorist sues NTSA over instant traffic fines
Revealed: Why more local companies are shutting down
By Brian Ngugi 3 hrs ago
Revealed: Why more local companies are shutting down
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved