Kenya praised for hosting nuclear safety peer-reviews

KNRA chairman Omondi Anyanga with IAEA's Hildengarde Vandenhove upon the conclusion of a peer-review in Nairobi. [Courtesy]

International experts have praised Kenya for hosting two nuclear safety review missions over the past two months.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts commended the country for openness to external scrutiny and swift coordination among national agencies.

The Integrated Regulatory Review Service (IRRS) and International Physical Protection Advisory Service (IPPAS) missions, requested by government and hosted by the Kenya Nuclear Regulatory Authority (KNRA), were undertaken by senior IAEA experts to assess the country’s nuclear regulatory infrastructure, emergency preparedness and physical protection systems.

According to KNRA Director General James Keter, the missions reflect Kenya’s determination to strengthening its nuclear governance as the country prepares for major technological transitions.

“These missions mean we are always willing to learn from peer reviews, and that we will always borrow from international best practices. They show that Kenya is building a safety and security culture that meets global standards,” Mr Keter told the press in Nairobi.

The IRRS mission, which focuses on nuclear and radiation safety, comes at a critical time for the country when there are plans to build the first nuclear power plant by 2034, and the IAEA review is one of the most important steps in confirming that the national regulatory system is strong enough to oversee such an undertaking.

IRRS experts examined Kenya’s legislation and licensing procedures to inspection practices and emergency response frameworks to ensure that a country is prepared to manage nuclear and radiation risks responsibly.

KNRA Director of Nuclear Security Isaac Mundia said for Kenya, hosting this mission signals that its regulatory framework is maturing and aligns increasingly with IAEA safety standards. “It also reassures the public that as a regulator, we work with the highest levels of safety in matters of nuclear and radiation,” Mr Mundia said.

The IPPAS mission, on the other hand, evaluates physical protection measures for nuclear and radioactive materials. It looks at how countries secure high-risk materials, safeguard facilities and protect supply chains from theft, sabotage or misuse.

IAEA experts issued preliminary reports for the two missions with recommendations and suggestions to national stakeholders. These findings will guide Kenya’s next steps in updating regulations, strengthening KNRA’s independence and improving coordination among security, health and energy agencies.

“For Kenya, the successful hosting of these missions marks an important milestone on the path to safe, secure and internationally compliant nuclear development. As the country deepens its partnership with the IAEA, the reviews confirm one that we are moving firmly in the right direction in nuclear security, radiation protection and long-term energy planning,” said Mr Keter.