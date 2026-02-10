Kilifi county government in bid to curb maternal, newborn deaths

Audio By Vocalize

Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung'aro officially opens the Mkaomoto dispensary in Ganda ward, Malindi Sub County, on December 11, 2024. [File, Standard]

Kilifi County has opened a new 40-bed capacity maternity wing and a twin theatre at Malindi Sub-County Hospital in efforts to curb maternal and newborn deaths.

According to the Kenya Demographic Health Survey (KDHS) of 2022, about 532 expectant mothers die of pregnancy-related complications out of every 100,000 live births in Kilifi County.

This rate is slightly higher than the national average of 530 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births and surpasses the global average of 223 per 100,000 live births.

Kilifi County Health and Sanitation Director Hassan Leli, revealed that there were 36 confirmed maternal deaths in 2025.

"We had 36 confirmed maternal deaths in 2025 out of 100,000 live births. This initiative will bridge the gap. This project has also helped us with an ambulance, which will help with mothers' referrals," Dr Leli said.

He said that 70 per cent of women in Kilifi delivered in hospital last year, and the county is making efforts to reduce home deliveries.

The new facility equipped with twin theatres would be a relief for mothers who have been relying on one general emergency theatre at the Malindi hospital.

The new maternity project, which is part of the Afya ya Mama, Ustawi wa Jamii initiative, is a collaboration between the Department of Health and partners, World Friends in Kenya.

Partly funded by the Italian Cooperation, the facility is expected to significantly reduce referrals, ease congestion, and ensure that mothers deliver safely and with dignity closer to their homes.

Speaking on Sunday during the launch, Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung'aro expressed hope that the facility with modern equipment will reduce maternal and newborn deaths.

"The maternal mortality rate was very high in the past. We are trying to bridge the gap as a county on this issue. Our mothers who visit this hospital from now on will not have to wait," said Mung'aro.

The governor said that mothers with emergency cases were forced to wait due to the unavailability of maternal theatres.

"We had only one theatre at the Malindi sub-county hospital, which facilitates every emergency, and sometimes we had mothers who required caesarean sections who had to wait for long because they had to queue, probably because there was another emergency in the theatre," he said.

Mung'aro reaffirmed that maternal and child health remains a top priority of his administration.

"This important milestone is the result of a strong and impactful collaboration with the Government of Italy, a true demonstration of how partnerships can accelerate service delivery for our people," he said.

Italy's Minister of University and Research Anna Maria Bernini said Italy they will continue to enhance and reinforce their deep-rooted historical roots with Kenya.

"Serving over 300,000 people across the county, this modern and fully equipped maternity ward reflects Italy’s continuous commitment to support the creation of an integrated health system, one that connects facilities, health workers, and communities, with women and children at its centre,'' she said.

Bernini took pride in the new facility, saying it would make childbirth safer, handle emergencies and care for mothers and newborns.

''I thank all the health workers who work every day and take care of patients side by side, changing and saving lives. Thank you so much for what you are doing," she said.

Italian Agency for Development Cooperation Kenya director Fabio Minniti said the project is part of a partnership between the Italian government and Kenya.

''The construction of the new maternity ward and the equipment cost Sh136.9 million (900,000 euros),'' he said.