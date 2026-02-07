×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

How PrEP is administered

By Mercy Kahenda | Feb. 7, 2026
 Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis drugs. [iStockphoto]

 The first step is to conduct an HIV test to anyone seeking PrEP.

Once they are HIV negative, then you determine their eligibility for PrEP by ruling out any adverse reaction to the components of the PrEP drug, any contraindications, any symptoms suggestive of acute HIV infection or history of any drug that may cross-react with PrEP such as anti-TB before starting one on PREP.

A proper history of the individual is necessary so that we achieve effective use of PREP and the desirable outcome.

Prof Omu Anzala, a virologist at the University of Nairobi, explains that Lenacapavir is an antiviral drug that directly targets the HIV virus, similar to other antiretroviral medications currently in use.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

“It is purely antiviral. It is not a vaccine. It is a drug that targets the virus itself,” says Anzala.

Prof Anzala, who is among a team of researchers working on HIV vaccines and drugs notes that Lenacapavir adds to the suite of HIV prevention options currently available, including condoms, vaginal rings and daily prevention pills.

He observes that the long-acting injectable could help address challenges around medication adherence, noting that clinical data shows the drug has up to 99 per cent efficacy in preventing HIV transmission.

The injection is administered under the skin in the abdominal area by a healthcare provider and is designed to be discreet and convenient.

Trials found little to no difference in rates of adverse events, apart from mild to moderate injection-site reactions. The drug has also shown no adverse effects in pregnancy and birth outcomes compared to oral PrEP.

The rollout will be coordinated by the Ministry of Health through the National AIDS and STI Control Programme (Nascop), in collaboration with partner organisations.  

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

PrEP Drug HIV Vaccine HIV Prevention Lenacapavir Drug
.

Latest Stories

Injectable PrEP: New relief in preventing HIV infections
Injectable PrEP: New relief in preventing HIV infections
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
3 hrs ago
Faith Odhiambo: Two years of bold leadership at LSK
National
By Nancy Gitonga
3 hrs ago
Latest Mr Fix-it: Oketch Salah ruffles, rattles, but on whose behalf?
Politics
By Harold Odhiambo
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Latest Mr Fix-it: Oketch Salah ruffles, rattles, but on whose behalf?
By Harold Odhiambo 3 hrs ago
Latest Mr Fix-it: Oketch Salah ruffles, rattles, but on whose behalf?
No one seems to know Salah but his shadow looms large in ODM
By David Odongo 3 hrs ago
No one seems to know Salah but his shadow looms large in ODM
Return of the Dragon: Uhuru can put an end to cartel politics but will he?
By Barrack Muluka 3 hrs ago
Return of the Dragon: Uhuru can put an end to cartel politics but will he?
Faith Odhiambo: Two years of bold leadership at LSK
By Nancy Gitonga 3 hrs ago
Faith Odhiambo: Two years of bold leadership at LSK
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved