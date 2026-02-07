How PrEP is administered

Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis drugs. [iStockphoto]

The first step is to conduct an HIV test to anyone seeking PrEP.

Once they are HIV negative, then you determine their eligibility for PrEP by ruling out any adverse reaction to the components of the PrEP drug, any contraindications, any symptoms suggestive of acute HIV infection or history of any drug that may cross-react with PrEP such as anti-TB before starting one on PREP.

A proper history of the individual is necessary so that we achieve effective use of PREP and the desirable outcome.

Prof Omu Anzala, a virologist at the University of Nairobi, explains that Lenacapavir is an antiviral drug that directly targets the HIV virus, similar to other antiretroviral medications currently in use.

“It is purely antiviral. It is not a vaccine. It is a drug that targets the virus itself,” says Anzala.

Prof Anzala, who is among a team of researchers working on HIV vaccines and drugs notes that Lenacapavir adds to the suite of HIV prevention options currently available, including condoms, vaginal rings and daily prevention pills.

He observes that the long-acting injectable could help address challenges around medication adherence, noting that clinical data shows the drug has up to 99 per cent efficacy in preventing HIV transmission.

The injection is administered under the skin in the abdominal area by a healthcare provider and is designed to be discreet and convenient.

Trials found little to no difference in rates of adverse events, apart from mild to moderate injection-site reactions. The drug has also shown no adverse effects in pregnancy and birth outcomes compared to oral PrEP.

The rollout will be coordinated by the Ministry of Health through the National AIDS and STI Control Programme (Nascop), in collaboration with partner organisations.