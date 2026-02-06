×
The Standard

Lesiyampe pledges KNH's cancer centre upgrade to curb patient complaints

By Ryan Kerubo | Feb. 6, 2026
Kenyatta National Hospital CEO Richard Lesiyampe chats with patients during a previous free eye surgery camp. [Courtesy, X]

Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) Chief Executive Officer Richard Lesiyampe has pledged a major transformation of the hospital’s cancer centre following sustained complaints from patients over system delays and outdated medical equipment.

Speaking during a stakeholder engagement forum, Lesiyampe acknowledged the challenges facing the cancer treatment unit, including long waiting times, frequent machine breakdowns, and technology that has not kept pace with modern oncology standards.

“The concerns raised by patients and caregivers are valid,” said Lesiyampe, adding, “We are committed to transforming the cancer centre into a world-class facility equipped with state-of-the-art machines that meet international standards.”

The CEO revealed that the hospital has embarked on a comprehensive modernization plan that includes the acquisition of advanced radiotherapy and diagnostic equipment, upgrading existing machines, and improving digital systems to reduce delays in patient care.

Cancer patients at KNH have in recent months voiced frustrations over prolonged treatment schedules caused by machine failures and congested booking systems, forcing some to seek costly alternatives in private hospitals.

Lesiyampe assured patients that the hospital management, in collaboration with the national government and development partners, is mobilizing resources to ensure timely procurement and installation of modern equipment.

“Our goal is to restore confidence in public cancer care and ensure patients receive timely, dignified, and high-quality treatment,” he added.

Kenyatta National Hospital remains Kenya’s largest referral facility, handling thousands of oncology patients since 1968, with well-trained specialists.

The promised upgrade is expected to significantly ease the burden on patients and improve cancer treatment outcomes once fully implemented with Artificial intelligence (AI) and state of the art technology.

.

.

.

Digger Classified

