×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Zoning: Panic as ODM, UDA pact falls apart

By Harold Odhiambo and Olivia Odhiambo | Feb. 6, 2026

President William Ruto and ODM party leader Oburu Odinga during Nyota business support programme in Kisumu on February 2, 2026. [Michael Mute, Standard]

ODM leaders hoping to secure zoning in their political arrangement with President William Ruto's UDA party have been thrown into limbo as the President’s fold intensifies their preparations for 2027 General Election.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Fact‑first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

ODM-UDA Pact Zoning 2027 General Election Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma
.

Latest Stories

JSC must now break the silent bias against legal academics
JSC must now break the silent bias against legal academics
Opinion
By Ndong Evance
1 hr ago
Community-centered action key to fighting neglected tropical diseases
Opinion
By Mary Amuyunzu Nyamongo
1 hr ago
Kenya should adopt Sweden's Vision Zero to curb road crashes
Opinion
By Tom Onyango
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Illusion of numbers: Underneath UDA numbers lies a damning truth
By Ndung'u Gachane 1 hr ago
Illusion of numbers: Underneath UDA numbers lies a damning truth
Ghost schools scandal: 87,000 phantom learners on the books
By Lewis Nyaundi 1 hr ago
Ghost schools scandal: 87,000 phantom learners on the books
Drought agency fails to curb losses as communities struggle to survive
By Jacinta Mutura 1 hr ago
Drought agency fails to curb losses as communities struggle to survive
Zoning: Panic as ODM, UDA pact falls apart
By Harold Odhiambo and Olivia Odhiambo 1 hr ago
Zoning: Panic as ODM, UDA pact falls apart
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved