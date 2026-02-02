Crawling to live: Family fights rare muscle-wasting disease amid poverty

John Mwangi, 39, and Godfrey Mbugua, 32, who are living with disability, at their home in Engashura, Nakuru. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]
It is a bright afternoon at Engashura area on the outskirts of Nakuru City. John Mwangi, 39, and his younger brother Godfrey Mbugua, 32, drag their bodies slowly toward the narrow doorway of their home.
