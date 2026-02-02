Oburu promises tough bargaining in talks with Ruto ahead of 2027

President William Ruto shares a word with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Oburu Oginga on February 2, 2026. [Michael Mute, Standard]

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leaders insist the party will continue engaging the government as it positions itself for the 2027 General Election, dismissing claims that negotiations with President William Ruto's United Democratic Alliance (UDA) betray party ideals.

With the 2027 election less than 18 months away, the party says its focus remains securing a stronger bargaining position for supporters nationwide.

ODM party leader Oburu Oginga rejected accusations that talks with Ruto's UDA are rushed or represent a betrayal, arguing the engagement is strategic and aimed at securing benefits for party supporters.

"Our votes will go to those who are spearheading transformation and leading ODM in the right direction. Soon we will begin negotiations with the president. Others have accused us of taking a fast flight to the table, but we are not hurrying the process," Oburu said on Monday, January 2, during the Nyota Programme in Kisumu.

"Elections are just next year and we need to plan ahead. I promise you I will take you to Canaan through Singapore," he told the gathering.

Oburu maintained ODM's government engagement has already yielded gains, arguing cooperation gives the party leverage rather than weakening it.

"We managed to get four ministries of finance, energy, MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) and marine and fisheries in government. The chair of the Budget Committee in Parliament is also from our party," he said.

"We are not going to look for less in the negotiations. We will put on the table what our people deserve," he added.

ODM chairperson and Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga echoed Oburu's position, saying the talks must result in a fair share of national leadership and resources ahead of 2027.

"Dr Oburu will go into talks with President Ruto and have the cow split in the middle. ODM should take half and UDA take the other half," Wanga said during a roadside rally in Dandora on Sunday.

She dismissed claims of deep divisions within the party, insisting ODM remained united.

"If someone like Raila goes, there will be a few squabbles, but we will walk on the same road and speak in one language as a party," she noted.

The remarks came amid growing internal debate within ODM over the scope and future of the broad-based government arrangement.

Deputy party leader Godfrey Osotsi has cautioned the leadership against sidelining grassroots voices, urging a return to the consultative style associated with the late Raila Odinga, who died while receiving treatment in India on October 15, 2025.

"We have no problem with our leader Oburu Odinga, but he must listen to people's views," Osotsi said.

"When there was a problem, Baba would gather everyone and listen. If you ignore what the people are saying, you cause destruction within the party," he added.

Several senior ODM leaders, including Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna and co-deputy party leader Osotsi, have publicly opposed backing Ruto for a second term and demanded the party's National Delegates Convention make the final decision on its direction.

The broad-based arrangement between ODM and UDA began in 2024 following Gen Z-led protests that prompted Ruto to appoint several ODM members to his Cabinet, including Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi, National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi and Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho.

Osotsi accused UDA of attempting to infiltrate ODM's grassroots structures in Western Kenya, describing the actions as a hostile takeover attempt.

"The reform agenda, like the broad-based government itself, is work in progress meant to expire in 2027," Osotsi said in January 2026.

ODM maintains it remains an independent political party and insists the current cooperation framework is temporary and issue-based, with no coalition or merger in place.

The party's leadership has begun grassroots mobilization across the country to strengthen its bargaining position ahead of the anticipated National Delegates Convention, expected to determine ODM's final stance on the 2027 presidential race.