Young innovator turns plastic menace into environmental solution

Gioto dumpsite in Nakuru. [File, Standard]

In the heart of London Estate, Nakuru, where narrow paths wind between tightly packed homes and daily survival is a constant challenge, a quiet innovation is taking shape.

The innovation by 20-year-old Elvis Otieno, aimed at dealing with the plastic waste menace, is likely to change the face of the estate, which borders Nakuru’s largest landfill, the Gioto dumpsite.

Inside one of the modest compounds, we met Otieno and his mother, Maureen Awuor, going about their daily chores. Awuor is quick to remark that they are only caretakers on the property.

Otieno has refused to be defined by this evident level of poverty. Instead, he is weaving together a system that will ensure a safe environment for all by reducing, if not eliminating, plastic waste.

“I drew my motivation from the huge volumes of plastic waste generated daily. The only solution the government offers so far is landfills, which are an eyesore and a health hazard,” said Otieno.

The system is made from locally available materials, including pipes, bottles, and containers, and seeks to resolve one of the biggest threats to land and marine life—plastic pollution.

“It contains a series of chambers. The first chamber is where the plastic is burnt. The resulting smoke is sucked through a pipe packed with fiber, which traps most of the carbon,” he said.

Otieno, who only has a high school education, explained that the choice of fiber is because it can withstand high temperatures beyond the heat in the incineration chamber.

As the smoke progresses, it passes through pipes loaded with moist cotton, which further purifies it before it is pumped into water containers.

“Toxic fumes dissolve in the water as clean, odorless gas exits the system into the environment. This contrasts with the common burning of waste in the open, which pollutes the air,” he said.

He further noted that what remains in the incineration chamber is only a small fraction of what was placed inside.

“This means that we shall reduce pressure on land. Acres of land that would have been turned into dumpsites can be put to alternative use with direct benefits to the people,” said Otieno.

Otieno’s innovation does not end with addressing the plastic menace. He is conducting trials on system modifications for clean energy production, contributing to a reduction in global warming.

“Pipes containing water pass through the incineration chamber. The burning plastic waste heats the water into steam, which drives turbines that generate electricity,” he said.

Otieno believes that if the system is expanded to an industrial scale, it will greatly contribute to protecting land and marine life while creating new opportunities for communities struggling with waste management.

“We all have a duty to protect the environment. We are heartbroken when we see animals suffer because of our actions, yet we do little to nothing about it,” he said.

His mother describes him as a genius whose thinking has often left many in shock, considering his level of education.

“The things my son does leave many wondering how he came up with the ideas. In secondary school, he made things that surprised his teachers. Unfortunately, I was unable to support him further in education,” said Awuor.

Dr. Jackson Koimbori, an environmentalist, said the innovation is a great step toward addressing challenges arising from the plastic waste menace across Kenya.

“In Nakuru and other parts of Kenya, plastic waste is a serious headache for county governments, especially due to clogging of stormwater drainage systems, which causes flooding even with slight rainfall,” said Koimbori.

He noted that in the past, investors had expressed interest in setting up a recycling plant at the Gioto dumpsite, but the deal was never concluded under unclear circumstances.

With Otieno’s innovation, Koimbori said Kenya is in a position to realize its target of reducing carbon emissions by 35 per cent.

“There has been a lot of open-air burning of plastic waste, which has affected air quality around dumpsites. This directly contributes to respiratory diseases, placing a heavy burden on those affected,” said Koimbori.

He lauded the innovator, noting that residual waste after incinerating plastic materials can be utilised in the manufacture of bricks, ensuring that no waste gets back into the environment.