When food gets stuck: The right and wrong way to clean your teeth

When food gets stuck between your teeth, the discomfort can be immediate. It might be a piece of meat after dinner, a strand of vegetables, or even sukuma wiki stuck in the back molars.

The pressure causes pain because debris pushes against the gums and sensitive tissue, sometimes trapping it between two teeth. Removing the debris usually brings almost instant relief, which is why tooth picking is such a common habit.

People reach for different methods. Some use wooden or plastic toothpicks, others try their fingers, fingernails, or even their tongue. While these methods may work in the moment, they can harm gums, damage enamel, or cause tiny cuts that invite bacteria.

Dental floss is safer. Floss slides gently between teeth, removes debris, and reduces irritation. Floss picks, often shaped in a C around the tooth, combine convenience with effective cleaning.

Not everyone experiences trapped food the same way. People with tightly set teeth may frequently struggle to remove debris even after brushing. Narrow gaps trap meat, vegetables, and leafy greens.

Others have slightly wider gaps, while some rarely encounter the problem at all. This is normal and does not indicate unhealthy teeth. For people who frequently get food stuck, gentle cleaning is important to prevent irritation or infection over time.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), good oral hygiene, including careful cleaning between teeth, is the most effective way to prevent gum disease and cavities.

In Kenya, the Ministry of Health reports that nearly all adults show signs of gum disease, highlighting the importance of proper cleaning to reduce irritation and trapped food.

The Kenya National Oral Health Survey 2015 found that 46.3 per cent of five-year-olds already had tooth decay, showing that debris left in the teeth can quickly lead to problems if not removed carefully.

The Kenya Dental Association emphasises safe tooth picking, flossing, and brushing as key preventive measures, noting that improper methods can cause gum trauma, bleeding, and long-term enamel damage.

Trapped food can be uncomfortable, but with the right approach, it does not have to damage teeth or gums. Using dental floss, safe toothpicks, and gentle technique keeps teeth clean, prevents pain, and protects long-term oral health in both adults and children. To keep tooth picking safe, use dental floss correctly. Curve floss in a C shape around each tooth and slide gently up and down. Floss removes debris that brushing cannot reach.

One should also choose safe tools. Wooden or plastic toothpicks are acceptable if smooth and handled gently. Interdental brushes can help with wider gaps or dental work. Avoid using fingers, fingernails, or tongue forcefully. Gentle pressure prevents cuts and enamel damage.

One should brush twice daily with fluoride toothpaste and rinse after meals.