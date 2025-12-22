New technology enhances coral reef monitoring

A coral reef restoration ranger brushes an artificial reef structure in the Indian Ocean near Shimoni, on June 13, 2022. Community members trained in reef science now lead much of the restoration work. [File, Standard]

With more than half of the world’s coral reefs lost over the past three decades, Kenyan conservationists are accelerating efforts to rescue the country’s rapidly disappearing underwater ecosystems that support thousands of coastal livelihoods.

Along Kenya’s North Coast, community-led organisations are pioneering science-based restoration models aimed at reversing the impacts of rising sea temperatures, overfishing, pollution and habitat degradation.

One such organisation, Oceans Alive Foundation, has revived degraded reef patches in the Kuruwitu area of Kilifi County by training local residents to monitor fish stocks, transplant coral fragments and manage protected marine areas.

These community-driven initiatives are already yielding positive results, including increased fish abundance, healthier reef structures and improved household incomes for families that depend on artisanal fishing.

Since its establishment in 2018, Oceans Alive has worked closely with Beach Management Units (BMUs) and local leaders to restore coral nurseries and rebuild fragile marine habitats. Community members trained in reef science now lead much of the restoration work — a model conservationists say is vital for long-term protection of marine ecosystems. “Oceans are central to food security, cultural identity and livelihoods. When local communities become active stewards, reefs recover faster and the benefits are felt immediately,” said Des Bowden, Oceans Alive founder and CEO.

He was speaking during the launch of a partnership between Oceans Alive and Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA), which will support the documentation and conservation of marine ecosystems under Canon’s World Unseen programme.

The partnership will see Canon provide advanced underwater imaging equipment to capture reef recovery, fish movements and coral health. The footage will be shared with local communities to strengthen awareness and support for marine conservation.

“The World Unseen initiative in Kenya reflects our commitment to practical, science-based conservation that empowers communities,” said Somesh Adukia, managing director of Canon Central and North Africa. “Together with Oceans Alive’s local leadership, Canon’s imaging expertise will enable accurate monitoring, credible storytelling and stronger reef recovery outcomes.”

The collaboration also supports the propagation and outplanting of thousands of coral fragments onto permanent reef structures, alongside scientific monitoring to track survival rates and growth.

Canon’s World Unseen programme in Kenya, includes training young people in underwater photography, digital storytelling and marine science, empowering a new generation of ocean advocates.

Community workshops and school-based learning resources aim to deepen understanding of the ecological and economic importance of protecting coral reefs.

As climate change accelerates and coastal populations grow, conservationists warn that Kenya’s reefs — which support about 25 per cent of marine life while covering less than one per cent of the seabed — could face collapse without coordinated restoration efforts.

However, with communities taking leadership roles and new partnerships strengthening scientific and educational work, hopes for long-term reef recovery are growing.

“This is about restoring ecosystems and restoring dignity to coastal livelihoods. When people see the ocean’s beauty and fragility, they are inspired to protect it,” Des Bowdensaid.