The Standard

Life at 27 weeks: Challenges, triumphs of extreme preterm babies

By Rodgers Otiso | Dec. 15, 2025
A pregnant woman. [Courtesy/GettyImages]

Preterm birth, defined as delivery between 20 and 36 weeks and six days, remains one of the most significant challenges in neonatal medicine. Babies born between 34 and 36+6 weeks are classified as late preterm, while those delivered between 32 and 33+6 weeks fall under moderate preterm. Births before 32 weeks are early preterm, and those before 28 weeks—such as at 27 weeks—are considered extreme preterm. At this stage, organs, brain, lungs, immunity, and overall strength are still underdeveloped. The developmental and survival gap between a 27-week preemie and a full-term 39-week baby is immense.

Preterm labour can be triggered by maternal, placental, or fetal factors. Dr Saudah Farooqui, consultant obstetrician-gynaecologist and founder of Saudah Femcare Specialists, explains maternal causes include infections, cervical incompetence, uterine abnormalities, chronic conditions such as diabetes and hypertension, and extremes of maternal age or BMI. Lifestyle factors like smoking, alcohol, or drug use may contribute. Placental issues such as placenta praevia and abruption also elevate risk.

