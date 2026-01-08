HELB releases Sh1.56bn in second-semester upkeep funds

University students account for the largest share of beneficiaries, with 514,901 learners supported.

The Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) has released second-semester upkeep funds to eligible students, continuing its financial support programme for learners during the current academic year.

In the latest disbursement, HELB paid out Sh1.56 billion to 68,482 students, with the funds sent directly to beneficiaries to cater for their living and academic-related expenses during the second semester.

"Total disbursements so far this year stand at Sh28.73 billion, benefiting 665,113 students enrolled in universities and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions across the country," a statement from HELB read in part.

University students account for the largest share of beneficiaries, with 514,901 learners supported through a cumulative Sh24.40 billion.

TVET institutions have received Sh4.33 billion, supporting 150,212 students.

HELB noted that the funds comprise tuition support paid directly to institutions as well as upkeep loans disbursed to students to meet daily living and study-related needs.

The board said the release of second-semester upkeep funds was guided by varying academic calendars across institutions.

Disbursements were aligned with confirmed semester timelines to ensure students receive financial support at the appropriate time during the academic year.