The Standard

US issues a do not travel advisory to Somalia, South Sudan and Mali

By Mate Tongola | Jan. 8, 2026
The Department of State’s Bureau of Consular Affairs uses a four-tier scale to assess risks for U.S. travelers

The U.S. Department of State has issued Level 4 “Do Not Travel” warnings for 21 countries, including Somalia, South Sudan, Mali, and Niger, alerting American citizens to significant safety and security risks should they consider international travel to these destinations. 

Under its destination-specific travel advisory system, the Department of State’s Bureau of Consular Affairs uses a four-tier scale to assess risks for US travelers, with Level 4, “Do Not Travel” indicating the highest possible warning. 

This designation is reserved for countries where dangers such as armed conflict, terrorism, violent crime, civil unrest, kidnapping and health threats make travel exceptionally hazardous, and where the U.S. government’s ability to assist citizens is limited. 

The current list of Level 4 nations, totaling 21, encompasses countries across Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and beyond. 

They include Afghanistan, Belarus, Burkina Faso, Burma (Myanmar), Central African Republic, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Mali, Niger, North Korea, Russia, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Ukraine, Venezuela, and Yemen. 

The Department strongly urged U.S. citizens not to travel to any of these destinations for any reason, citing threats ranging from ongoing armed conflicts and terrorism to rampant crime and insufficient medical infrastructure. 

The US emphasizes that these advisories are based on comprehensive assessments of security conditions and are part of efforts to help Americans make informed decisions before traveling abroad. 

This comes weeks after America expanded restrictive visa policies that are affecting travelers and applicants from numerous countries, particularly in Africa. 

These moves are part of broader immigration and security measures introduced under the Trump administration. 

As of January 1, 2026, the U.S. added several countries to the list requiring visa bonds. They include: Botswana, the Central African Republic, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau and Namibia.

