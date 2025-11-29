Nairobi Hospital's Cicely McDonell College celebrates 31st graduation

L-R: Dr Margaret Sirima, Principal of the Cicely McDonell College of Health Sciences; Felix Osano, CEO of The Nairobi Hospital; a graduand receiving an award from PS Mary Muthoni and Dr Barcley Onyambu, KHA Board Chair, during the 31st Graduation Ceremony of the Cicely McDonell College of Health Sciences in Nairobi on Friday. [Ryan Kerubo, Standard]

The Nairobi Hospital’s Cicely McDonell College of Health Sciences celebrated a significant milestone on Friday, as it conferred diplomas and certificates to 140 newly trained nurses and healthcare assistants during its 31st graduation ceremony.

The event brought together leaders from the Kenya Hospital Association Board, training partners, regulators, alumni, families and distinguished guests.

This year’s graduating class included 89 Registered Nurses with diplomas, 32 Higher Diploma Nurses specialising in Trauma and Emergency, Critical Care, Perioperative, and Oncology Nursing, and 19 Health Care Assistants, the first cohort under the College’s newly accredited programme.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Principal of the College, Dr Margaret Sirima, expressed pride in the graduands and the institution’s legacy.

“Today’s graduation ceremony gives me great joy and pride because we are officially commissioning 140 future professionals who will be at the frontlines in the fight against diseases and advancing universal healthcare goals across the world.”

She added, “Our objective is to ensure every graduand is equipped with critical knowledge to tackle modern health challenges and meaningfully contribute to sustainable health outcomes regardless of where they work.”

She paid tribute to the College’s long-standing heritage. “Our College continues to draw inspiration from the remarkable legacy of Sister Cicely McDonell, whose life of service and compassion set the foundation we stand on today.”

The graduating cohort performed exceptionally well in their licensing examinations, with a 98.5 per cent pass rate, demonstrating their competence and readiness to join the healthcare workforce.

Felix Osano, CEO of The Nairobi Hospital, reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to training world-class healthcare professionals.

“The future professionals graduating today have overcome many hurdles in their professional training. We celebrate not only their academic achievements but their resilience and dedication to participating in transforming communities and driving sustainable development in healthcare.”

Osano added, “Cicely McDonell College has, for 71 years, maintained its reputation as a centre of excellence in healthcare training. Its graduates are in high demand locally and internationally, working in leading hospitals across Britain, America, Australia and Germany.”

Dr Barcley Onyambu, Chairman of the Board of Management at the Kenya Hospital Association (KHA), also congratulated the graduands and highlighted the College’s long history of excellence.

“I celebrate you today and have no doubt that you are going to play a key role in advancing Kenya’s universal healthcare aspirations and sustainable healthcare on the global stage,” he said.

He further emphasised the College’s commitment to producing skilled professionals. “Cicely McDonell College of Health Sciences has maintained a reputation as a centre of excellence in healthcare training and services. It is gratifying to note that there is an entrenched culture of hard work, dedication, integrity and co-operation among the members of both the teaching and non-teaching staff, and the students.”

On behalf of CS for Health Aden Duale, PS Mary Muthoni commended the graduands and highlighted government efforts to strengthen the healthcare workforce.

“I celebrate the graduating class of 2025 for your resilience, dedication, and commitment to service. You are stepping into a profession that is the backbone of every health system across the world.”

Muthoni also noted ongoing initiatives to expand professional opportunities for nurses. “The Ministry continues to invest in digital health and AI-driven platforms such as the Electronic Community Health Information System to support decision-making and improve healthcare service delivery. We have also rolled out strategic initiatives to expand global opportunities, enhance leadership roles, improve welfare, and support professional development for nurses.”

The ceremony also recognised the critical role of training partners and the alumni community, which has supported students and mentored current cohorts for over 70 years.