Duale defends transfer of Linda Mama program to SHA

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale at Afya House. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has defended the government’s decision to transfer the Linda Mama free maternal care program to the Social Health Authority (SHA), saying the move is aimed at creating a more sustainable and comprehensive healthcare model.

Appearing before the Senate, Duale said the transfer was necessary to address long-standing financial and operational challenges that had weakened the program’s impact.

“The Linda Mama program, while important in providing free maternal access, was facing frequent financial constraints, budget cuts, delayed reimbursements, and equity gaps,” Duale told senators.

He noted that the previous framework excluded key services such as newborn complications and intensive care, gaps the SHA model is designed to address.

According to Duale, the SHA has adopted a comprehensive household coverage model to ensure that vulnerable families can access a wider range of essential health services.

He revealed that the national government is currently sponsoring 558,000 indigent households through the SHA to guarantee universal access to healthcare.

Duale also highlighted new initiatives targeting teenage mothers, announcing that 22,000 teenage mothers have already benefited from free maternal services under SHA.

“Recognizing teenage pregnancy as a critical public health challenge, SHA has rolled out targeted interventions using digital health platforms and community promoters to reach affected girls,” he said.

Duale reaffirmed the government’s commitment to achieving universal health coverage, saying the reforms under SHA mark a major step toward equitable and sustainable healthcare for all Kenyans.