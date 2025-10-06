×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Why Kenya's babies are missing mother's milk

By Rodgers Otiso | Oct. 6, 2025
WHO and Unicef recommend exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months, followed by continued breastfeeding up to two years or beyond. [Courtesy]

In the densely populated slum of Manyatta B in Kisumu, a young mother rocks her baby gently under the shade of a tattered iron sheet roof. The baby fusses and cries, not from illness, but hunger. For 22-year-old Nancy Akinyi, breastfeeding has been an uphill battle from the moment her child was born.

“This is my first baby. He’s now one year and two months old. When I gave birth at 21, I didn’t know how to breastfeed,” she says. “I didn’t have milk. I went to the hospital and was told it would come later. I was advised to eat well, but even now, I still don’t have enough milk.”

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Access this article for Ksh5
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Breastfeeding Child Health In Kenya Ministry Of Health Public Health PS Mary Muthoni
.

Latest Stories

How KenGen locked out bidder for its carbon credits
How KenGen locked out bidder for its carbon credits
Financial Standard
By Macharia Kamau
46 mins ago
Why CBK, banks are fighting over cheaper credit
Financial Standard
By Brian Ngugi
46 mins ago
The unintended consequences of political and economic paralysis
Xn Iraki
By XN Iraki
46 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Uhuru is the past; I'm the present and future, Gachagua declares
By Ndung’u Gachane 46 mins ago
Uhuru is the past; I'm the present and future, Gachagua declares
Kenyan looters can run but cannot hide
By Robert Wanjala Kituyi 46 mins ago
Kenyan looters can run but cannot hide
Why CBK, banks are fighting over cheaper credit
By Brian Ngugi 46 mins ago
Why CBK, banks are fighting over cheaper credit
How KenGen locked out bidder for its carbon credits
By Macharia Kamau 46 mins ago
How KenGen locked out bidder for its carbon credits
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved