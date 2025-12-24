Invest in our children now to unlock the path to prosperity

A group of children inside of a destroyed school. [GettyImages]

In Kenya, children make up 41.3 per cent of the population totaling roughly 22 million children. The child population is projected to peak in 2047, reaching 28 million. This impending demographic shift offers Kenya a critical opportunity: by investing in its children, Kenya can secure a strong future workforce and capitalise on the demographic dividend.

On November 20, UNICEF launched its annual flagship publication, ‘The State of the World’s Children 2025: Ending Child Poverty’. The findings are sobering - globally, one in every five children—an estimated 412 million—endure extreme monetary poverty, surviving on less than three dollars a day. The report reveals children are more than twice as likely as adults to face this harsh reality.