Court acquits four nurses over 2015 murder of cancer patient at KNH

A photo of Kenyatta National Hospital Accident and Emergency Section taken on February 9, 2025. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]



Ten years after a cancer patient was found brutally murdered under mysterious circumstances at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), four nurses accused of his murder have been acquitted by the High Court for lack of evidence.

Justice Diana Kavedza of Kibera High Court cleared Priscilla Wairimu Njeru, Godfrey Murithi Gachora, Rosemary Nkonge, and Mary Muthoni Kamau after finding that the DPP failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt their involvement in the killing of Cosmas Mutunga Kenyatta inside the health facility, which made headlines in 2015